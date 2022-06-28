TA and ST6 form software provider Advantive

Advantive is a result of the combination of Advantzware, DDI System, Distribution One, InfinityQS, Kiwiplan and VIA.

TA and ST6 have teamed up to form Advantive. a global software provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

The new company offers enterprise resource planning, manufacturing execution systems and statistical process control software solutions for specialty manufacturers and wholesale distributors.

Advantive is a result of the combination of Advantzware, DDI System, Distribution One, InfinityQS, Kiwiplan and VIA. As a result, the newly formed company has more than 2,500 customers across a number of industries including corrugated and packaging manufacturing, equipment and supply wholesale distributors, and automotive and other specialty manufacturers. Advantive will be headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Advantive has named Benoit de la Tour as CEO.

“I’m thrilled to join Advantive as CEO, working hand-in-hand with TA and ST6 to deliver increased customer value,” said de la Tour in a statement. “Advantive was formed with a simple purpose— to drive sustainable growth for specialty manufacturing and distribution companies. We’re in a unique position, alongside our customers, to make a real impact.”

Mark Friedman, a longtime, experienced software operating executive and investor, is serving as executive chairman of Advantive. Friedman, currently a managing director at ST6, was previously the founder and CEO of Accruent, a software company.

TA is a growth private equity firm focused on technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer, and business services. Founded in 1968, TA has raised $47.5 billion in capital since its founding, according to the firm.

ST6 is a team of software operating executives that partner with private equity sponsors to transform software companies and accelerate value creation.