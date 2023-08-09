TA Associates and Warburg Pincus acquire employee benefits app Epassi from Bregal Milestone

Founded in 2007, Epassi has over 13 million users.

J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor to Bregal Milestone and Epassi while White & Case acted as legal counsel

Bregal Milestone invests in tech companies

Bregal Milestone is part of Bregal Investments, a leading global investment platform with over 16 billion euros in assets under management

Bregal Milestone has sold Epassi Group, a Finnish employee benefits app, to TA Associates and Warburg Pincus. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 2007, Epassi has over 13 million users.

“During our ownership, our successful M&A activity helped to expand Epassi’s business into five European markets, cementing our position as one of the leading pan-European employee benefits payments providers,” said Saachi Oza, a principal at Bregal Milestone in a statement.

J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor to to Bregal Milestone and Epassi while White & Case acted as legal counsel

Bregal Milestone invests in tech companies. Bregal Milestone is part of Bregal Investments, a leading global investment platform with over 16 billion euros in assets under management.