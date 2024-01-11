TA Associates-backed Riskonnect snaps up risk management firm Ventiv

Union Square Advisors LLC served as financial advisor to Ventiv and Davis Polk & Wardwell served as legal advisor

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Riskonnect

Riskonnect, which is backed by TA Associates, has acquired Ventiv Technology, an Atlanta-based provider of risk, insurance, and underwriting technology solutions.

Riskonnect is a provider of integrated risk management solutions.

Union Square Advisors LLC served as financial advisor to Ventiv and Davis Polk & Wardwell served as legal advisor. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Riskonnect.

“By joining forces, Riskonnect and Ventiv Technology, both recognized as industry leaders in the Redhand RMIS Report, are not only consolidating their technological expertise but also strengthening their commitment to providing leading RMIS solutions to customers seeking to optimize their risk management strategies,” said Patrick O’Neill, president and founder of Redhand Advisors in a statement.

Based in Boston, TA Associates was founded in 1968.