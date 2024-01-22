TA Associates bets on software for community banks; plus an exclusive look at Paul Hastings’ IPO report

Good morning, Hubsters. MK Flynn here with the Wire.

Today we’re bringing you an exclusive sneak peek at Paul Hastings’ annual IPO report, which comes out tomorrow.

We’ve also got a Deep Dive into a recent investment by TA Associates.

And we’ll finish up with a preview of upcoming PEI Group events.

Fintech foray

March 10 will mark the one-year anniversary of the demise of Silicon Valley Bank, the second largest bank failure in US history after Washington Mutual’s in 2008. While there were fears the failure would spread to other regional banks, for the most part that didn’t happen. Today, some argue that regional banks are generally in good shape.

One of those is Hythem El-Nazer, a managing director at TA Associates, who spoke with PE Hub’s Obey Martin Manayiti.

TA recently joined Centerbridge Partners and Bridgeport Partners in backing Computer Services Inc., (CSI), a developer of software for community banks.

“By and large, community banks are actually quite healthy,” El-Nazer told Obey. “People talk about consolidation, which is definitely happening, but community banks in general, certainly the CSI customers that we observed, are very healthy businesses.”

CSI has a “very strong and long history of steady growth,” he said, adding that over the last 25 years, the company has grown at an average rate of 8-9 percent compounded. “We want to accelerate that growth and take that growth into double digits.”

TA’s strategy is to look at the five-year growth plan of a business and then come up with ways to achieve that growth in half the time.

This investment is a way towards turbocharging CSI’s growth by putting more resources behind both organic and inorganic strategies, El-Nazer added. These strategies include hiring more people, strengthening the sales department and making strategic acquisitions.

Centerbridge and Bridgeport acquired CSI in 2022 in a take-private deal that was valued at $1.6 billion. Almost a year later, TA joined the investment, after coming across CSI as part of its due diligence for Kinective, another company in the firm’s portfolio.

TA brings to the table its skill set as an experienced investor in enterprise software, while Bridgeport and Centerbridge have expertise investing in financial services, including banks.

In December, CSI announced the acquisition of Hawthorn River, a St. Louis-based software provider which offers a loan origination system for community banks.

“The company has a roadmap of what products they want to build for their future,” El-Nazer said. “They are going to build some of those products, and for some others, they will seek to acquire. We will help them grow faster by supporting those efforts.”

IPO outlook

Tomorrow, global law firm Paul Hastings expects to release its annual “Going Public: U.S. IPO Report.”

PE Hub got an exclusive sneak peek at the executive summary:

Following a lackluster 2022, the IPO market continued to flounder during 2023, partially attributable to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical uncertainty, including sustained high interest rates, the banking crisis in early 2023, continued geopolitical conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and challenging market-wide conditions including inflation, the downgrading of the US credit rating and continued recessionary fears. During 2023, we also saw the continuation of vigorous rulemaking by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which resulted in increased disclosure burdens for public companies, including newly public companies.

However, despite less than-ideal conditions, 2023 did see an increase in total IPO deal count coupled with a near doubling of total gross proceeds compared to 2022. While the growth in the IPO market during 2023 was a welcome sign following the doldrums of 2022, IPO performance is well behind the boom of 2021 and continues to lag behind the average deal volume and gross proceeds raised over the past five years. Similar to 2022, of the IPOs that did manage to make it to market, the overwhelming majority were micro-IPOs, raising $25 million or less in gross proceeds. These micro-IPOs were spread across industries, with a significant showing from the healthcare, financial services, business services, consumer goods and services and tech industries. It is also safe to say that the SPAC craze of late 2020 and 2021 has officially died out with only 31 SPAC IPOs pricing during 2023 compared to 613 during 2021.

During 2023, late-stage start-ups had to navigate whether to access the public markets despite depressed valuations and the threat of trading down post-IPO. Notable IPOs during 2023 include Arm Holding plc’s $4.87 billion IPO in September, Kenvue Inc.’s $3.8 billion IPO in May and Birkenstock Holding Limited’s $1.48 billion IPO in October. As of January 2, 2024, Arm Holding’s stock is trading at an over 35% increase to its IPO price; whereas Birkenstock’s stock has fallen by over 7% and Kenvue’s stock has fallen by nearly 2%. Outside of Arm Holdings, other strong post-IPO performance includes Nextracker Inc. whose stock has nearly doubled and CAVA Group, Inc. whose stock has risen to an over 85% premium to its IPO price as of January 2, 2024. Not all issuers fared as well, with issuers raising over $75 million in gross proceeds more likely than not to be trading at a discount to their IPO price as of January 2, 2024, including hotly anticipated Instacart, Inc. (Maplebear Inc.) which was trading at a nearly 20% decrease and healthcare companies Turnstone Biologics Corp., Sagimet Biosciences Inc., ACELYRIN, Inc. and Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. each of which was trading at least 45% below their IPO prices as of such date.

With the Fed signaling it will lower interest rates in 2024 and the increasing sentiment that the U.S. economy will experience a soft landing, the New Year brings with it an increased likelihood of continued IPO growth in 2024— though it is unlikely we will see an IPO boom anytime soon. As issuers finalize their year-end audited financials, it is likely the window will open between the second quarter and the presidential election later this year. In addition, we anticipate that participation by anchor investors for some deals, particularly in the life sciences sector, may be important in helping such deals to get to market. Given market conditions over the past two years, there is a significant backlog of potential IPO candidates, each of which should be taking steps now to prepare for the markets to open and to be ready to seize the opportunity once market windows are available.

Overall, Paul Hastings noticed the following trends during the 2023 IPO season:

• During 2023, the IPO market showed significant year-over-year growth, but still lagged well behind historical norms

• The SPAC boom has officially ended

• Increase in consumer & retail and industrial deals and decrease in healthcare and tech, media & telecom deals

• It remained difficult for mega IPOs to make it out the door

• There was a significant increase in mid-size IPOs; SEC review process remains streamlined, but the time to complete an IPO has nearly doubled

• Pricings improved dramatically year-over-year

• The percentage of foreign private issuers (FPIs) has increased to levels not seen since prior to covid

• Issuers in 2023 were largely profitable and the percentage of pre-revenue issuers decreased significantly year-over-year

• Two years of financial information continues to be the trend for emerging growth company issuers

• There is a decreasing incidence of issuers reporting a material weakness and with going concern qualifications

• There was an increase in secondary offerings during 2023, and management were more likely than not to participate

• There was a sizable increase in the number of private equity sponsor-backed IPOs

• Equity incentive plans continue to reserve sizable portions of capital for executive compensation, though there has been a decrease in the average percentage of stock reserved and evergreen provisions are falling out of favor

• It remains uncommon for a private placement to occur concurrently with IPO. There is a continued decline in issuers with multiple classes of stock.

