TA Associates makes growth investment in AGA Benefit Solutions

TA Associates has made a growth investment in AGA Benefit Solutions, a developer and administrator of customized group insurance and retirement plans across Canada.

Westmount, Quebec-based AGA has more than $1 billion in insurance premiums and group retirement assets.

Novacap, which invested in AGA in 2020 out of its inaugural financial services fund, will exit its stake as part of the transaction. AGA has completed five strategic acquisitions since 2020, growing from a regional to a national leader, and plans to continue expanding the business organically and through M&A moving forward, according to a release.

TA has partnered with AGA’s management team, who will remain in place and continue to be major shareholders of AGA.

“We look forward to working closely with the AGA team in driving organic growth, leveraging the company’s M&A platform and supporting its goal of maintaining best-of-breed solutions,” said Todd Crockett, MD at TA.

Novacap is a North American private equity firm with over C$8 billion of assets. It has offices in Montreal, Toronto, and New York.

TA is a global private equity firm with offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.