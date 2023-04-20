TA-backed Lumivero buys software firm Tevera

Based in Boston, TA targets the technology, healthcare, consumer products, financial services and business services sectors

Lumivero, a data insights provider, has acquired Wisconsin-based Tevera, an advanced field experience and assessment management software firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Lumivero is backed by TA Associates.

“Backed by Lumivero’s resources and powerful portfolio of data solutions, Tevera will continue to drive student success by unlocking insights for field experience and program outcomes management,” said Gareth Morrison, CEO of Lumivero, in a statement. “With Tevera, we have the opportunity to provide increased insights for our users that empower them to take positive action. In this way, we can revolutionize higher education, empower student learning, and elevate the quality of education – making a huge impact on the world.”

Based in Boston, TA targets the technology, healthcare, consumer products, financial services and business services sectors.

