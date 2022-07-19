TA to invest in commercial real estate analytics firm Green Street

When the deal closes, Green Street’s current majority owner, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, will retain a minority stake in the business.

TA Associates has agreed to invest in Green Street, a provider of commercial real estate intelligence and analytics. When the deal closes, Green Street’s current majority owner, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, will retain a minority stake in the business. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, Todd Crockett, a managing director at TA, said in a statement: “For more than three decades, Green Street has followed a consistent growth trajectory, driven by the Company’s distinguished products, talented team and commitment to customer success. Building on this strong foundation, we believe there is sizable opportunity for continued organic and inorganic growth. We are thrilled to partner with Green Street and WCAS on the next phase of the Company’s journey.”

Green Street CEO Jeffry Stuek, along with the senior leadership team, will continue leading the company.

TA invests within within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer, and business services. TA has raised $47.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968.

WCAS is focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, WCAS has raised and managed funds totaling over $30 billion of committed capital.