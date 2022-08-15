TA to invest in wildfire simulation firm Technosylva

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is serving as legal counsel to Technosylva while Goodwin Procter is serving as legal counsel to TA

TA has agreed to invest in Technosylva Inc, a provider of wildfire simulation modeling, risk analysis and operational response SaaS solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

With over 30 years of research and development dedicated to wildfire science, Technosylva has continuously worked with public safety and wildfire management agencies, electric utilities, energy companies and academic institutions to build world-class SaaS solutions that meet the needs of enterprise-grade wildfire simulation modeling, risk analysis, mitigation planning, and resource management. Technosylva’s customers include the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and investor-owned utilities across the U.S., such as Pacific Gas & Electric, San Diego Gas & Electric, Southern California Edison and PacifiCorp.

“We are deeply impressed by Technosylva’s demonstrated expertise and dedication to using integrated technologies to reduce wildfire risk, improve public safety and create positive change across countless communities,” said Charles Ha, senior vice president at TA, in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with Joaquin, David and the entire Technosylva team to accelerate the Company’s growth and drive meaningful impact at scale.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is serving as legal counsel to Technosylva, and Goodwin Procter is serving as legal counsel to TA.

TA Associates targets five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer, and business services. TA has raised $47.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968.

Founded in 1997, Technosylva has offices in La Jolla, California and Leon, Spain, with more than 70 employees globally.