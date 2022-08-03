Tailwater-backed Freestone to invest in Elemental Recycling

Founded in 2019, Elemental has developed a process to upcycle plastic and other organic waste material into high-quality graphite and hydrogen.

Freestone, a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital LLC, has agreed to invest in Houston-based Elemental Recycling. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The massive growth expected in the electric vehicle and energy storage industries will drive significant demand for high quality graphite, a key mineral for lithium-ion battery production that is currently produced primarily by China,” said Alan Boswell, managing director of Freestone, in a statement. “Elemental provides a low-cost source of graphite supply that is both environmentally friendly and made right here in the United States.”

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm. Tailwater has raised more than $3.7 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $22 billion in value.