Tailwater-backed Goodnight Midstream promotes Adams to CEO

Goodnight Midstream, a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital, has promoted Grant Adams to CEO.

Goodnight’s current CEO Patrick Walker will continue to serve as a member of the board of directors upon the closing of the CEO transition process.

Dallas-based Goodnight is a provider of produced water handling services.

“Goodnight’s Board of Directors is proud to recognize the years of quality work Grant Adams has contributed to Goodnight Midstream. He has been a strong leader within the company for many years and we are excited about Goodnight’s continued growth and long-term success under his leadership in this new role,” said Jason Downie, co-founder and managing partner of Tailwater Capital, in a statement. “We thank Patrick Walker for his stewardship of Goodnight over the last 12 years and look forward to continuing to work with him on the Board going forward.”

Adams joined Goodnight Midstream in 2016 as general counsel and previously served as in-house counsel to EnLink Midstream and Alon Energy.

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital targets the energy and infrastructure sector. Tailwater has raised more than $4.4 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $23 billion in value.