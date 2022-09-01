Tailwater Capital recruits Sweet to head strategic research and development

Sweet will also continue to serve in her role as director of energy innovation for Tailwater Innovation Partners

She joined Tailwater Innovation Partners in 2021

Tailwater has raised more than $3.8 billion in committed capital since inception

Tailwater Capital has named Dana Sweet as head of strategic research and development.

In this newly created role, Sweet will lead the firm’s development and implementation of strategic macro perspectives, as well as the delivery of Tailwater’s growing volume of proprietary research and insights across the energy solutions space. Additionally, she will work closely with Tailwater’s deal, investor relations and communications teams across the firm to integrate R&D and data analytics throughout our investment process to enhance everything from opportunity origination and assessment to execution.

“In her role at Tailwater Innovation Partners, Dana has had an instant impact on how our teams think about and incorporate innovative technology and we are thrilled to announce her expanded role focused on amplifying Tailwater’s influential research and development efforts,” said Jason Downie and Edward Herring, co-founders and managing partners of Tailwater Capital, in a statement. “As we continue to grow and scale our platform and the impact we have across the Tailwater ecosystem, allocating the resources and institutionalizing our research and macro perspectives will allow us to enhance our investment process and outcomes. We look forward to working closely with Dana in this new role to continue positioning Tailwater at the forefront of today’s dynamic energy transition landscape.”

Sweet will also continue to serve in her role as director of energy innovation for Tailwater Innovation Partners, Tailwater’s full-service environmental, social and governance, research and engineering solutions provider for its portfolio companies. She joined Tailwater Innovation Partners in 2021.

Previously, she served as portfolio development manager, renewables and energy solutions at Shell, where she was responsible for pursuing and commercializing emerging energy technologies and opportunities.

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is a energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm. Tailwater has raised more than $3.8 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $22 billion in value.