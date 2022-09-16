Tailwind Capital sells managed mobility services Stratix

As part of the transaction, Tailwind will retain an equity stake in the company alongside LLR Partners.

Tailwind Capital has sold Stratix, a provider of managed mobility services, to LLR Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

As part of the transaction, Tailwind will retain an equity stake in the company alongside LLR Partners.

Will Fleder, a partner at Tailwind, said in a statement, “Tailwind’s investment in Stratix is an excellent example of our commitment to supporting industry leaders within the IT services landscape. Throughout our partnership, Stratix achieved outstanding growth driven by its unwavering commitment to culture, innovation and serving its blue-chip client base. We thank Louis Alterman and the Stratix team for their partnership and look forward to supporting their continued growth and success.”

Guggenheim Securities, LLC and SVB Securities served as financial advisors to Stratix in this transaction.

Tailwind Capital is a middle market private equity firm focused on services companies in three core subsectors – infrastructure services, supply chain and IT services. Tailwind has invested approximately $4 billion in over 200 acquisitions, including over 50 platform companies and over 170 add-on acquisitions.