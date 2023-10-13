Talent: the next gold rush in sports investing

Thanks to the athletes and Gen Z fans, new forms of connectivity are growing the value base of sports – it’s the cusp of a new era.

By Liad Meidar, Gatemore / GSE Worldwide

Private equity’s strong appetite for sports-related investments has been very apparent in recent years and months, and prestigious teams have long been eye-catching investment targets. In May, Josh Harris purchased the Washington Commanders for a record-setting $6 billion. Then just last month, Ares Management, which holds a $225 million investment in Inter Miami FC, announced a $500 million investment in UK soccer club Chelsea FC, which was followed by Dynasty Equity’s investment in Liverpool FC only weeks later.

The attraction to sports as an asset class is understandable. As the last form of entertainment that needs to be viewed live, sports have become strategic across the media landscape, adding significant value to streamers and cable TV. This value has driven media rights for sports to astonishing record levels, with S&P Global Market Intelligence predicting the total value of sports media rights across TV and streaming to surpass $30 billion by 2025 in the US alone.

Sports also have “real asset” characteristics in that the number of teams and leagues is finite and barriers to creating news ones are significant. Private equity has caught on to this: 20 of the 30 NBA teams already have some kind of PE backing, and firms such as CVC have made major investments into leagues such as Formula 1 and the WTA.

Team and league ownership, however, constitute only a portion of the value chain across sports. In fact, much of value in professional sports lies with the players rather than the franchises, and we would argue that the balance of power is shifting from teams and leagues to the players, creating compelling investment opportunities in a growth sector.

New forms of fan connectivity

To understand why, you have to look at the most important driver of sports – the fans.

Younger generations are consuming sports in markedly different ways from their parents. Back in the day, the focus of fans was their local teams. Today, Gen Z sports viewers are as much – if not more – into fantasy leagues, gambling and following players on social media as they are into watching their home team games live or on television.

These new forms of connectivity are growing the value base of sports and have put us on the cusp of a new era, where the tremendous “off-court” value of athletes promises to reconfigure the entire sector.

Traditional endorsement deals will remain the “bread and butter” of sports marketers, but sports agents as well as corporate sponsors have started to understand the broader value of athletes in raising the profile of brands.

This has led to an increasing number of deals that tie the athletes more fundamentally to the businesses with which they partner. The marquee deal which brought Lionel Messi to Major League Soccer this past summer has set the new standard for megastars.

More and more, athletes are evolving from being paid spokespeople to becoming equity owners of brands. For example, just a couple of years ago, star Mexican-American golfer Abraham Ancer co-founded Flecha Azul tequila, and brought Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg into the fold as an investor. The ecosystem for these types of deals keeps growing, and top athletes increasingly expect to participate in the growth of the brands they promote.

And as the value of talent rises, so goes the agencies which serve as their gatekeepers. As is often the case, private equity were early investors into this now hot area, backing larger agencies such as CAA, Endeavor (IMG), UTA and Wasserman.

But more recently a new trend-setter has taken a seat at the agency table. In September, François-Henri Pinault – a person who undeniably understands brand value, having acquired and grown some of the most successful luxury brands in the world – purchased a majority stake in CAA from TPG at a valuation of $7 billion. This landmark deal establishes the financial and strategic value of controlling the talent side of the game. And as with other trends, others are likely to follow Pinault’s game plan.

Liad Meidar is managing partner of Gatemore and Chairman of GSE Worldwide