TCED raises investment from Champlain Financial-led consortium

TCED, a Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec-based retail sale and batteries distribution company, has secured an investment from a consortium led by Champlain Financial Corp.

No financial terms were disclosed. Other investors in the consortium are Fondaction, Roynat Equity Partners, Infilise Group and Soucy Group.

The Rozon family, founders and shareholders for 60 years, retains a significant stake in the company. Élise Rozon, representing the third generation of the family, also continues her role as president and CEO.

TCED operates a franchise network with 60 retail stores under the Batteries Expert brand. The company distributes products in the Canadian and US markets, offering batteries, chargers and renewable energy products.

The investment will support TCED’s accelerated growth and consolidation of its presence in the North American market.

“Our partnership with Batteries Expert reflects our appreciation for companies with a strong local presence. We are pleased to collaborate with Batteries Expert, a brand known for its quality, which reinforces our commitment to supporting promising companies in Quebec,” said Pierre Simard, managing partner of Champlain Financial Corp, in a statement.

Based in Montreal, Champlain is a private equity firm focused on investing in small and medium-sized companies seeking to grow at home and abroad.