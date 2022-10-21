TDAM drops anchor with iCON-backed Verbrugge International

Verbrugge operates three terminals in the ports of Vlissingen and Terneuzen

The terminals span more than 500 acres and include 64 warehouses

Verbrugge offers a package of logistics services

TD Asset Management, through its TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund, has invested in iCON Infrastructure-backed Verbrugge International. No financial terms were disclosed.

Verbrugge is a Dutch bulk and breakbulk terminal operator operating three terminals in the ports of Vlissingen and Terneuzen. The company provides transport infrastructure to move commodities such as wood pulp, bulk, paper and agricultural products across continental Europe.

The company offers a range of logistics services including port logistics, stevedoring, cargo operations, storage and warehousing, transport, distribution and customs and fiscal services. The company was founded in 1958 in Zeeland but is now headquartered in Terneuzen. iCON Infrastructure bought a 32 percent stake in the company in 2013.

“This investment highlights our team’s continued ability to expand and grow the fund’s portfolio globally in essential infrastructure,” said Jeff Mouland, managing director and head of global infrastructure investments at TD Asset Management.

TDAM is a member of the TD Bank Group and is based in Toronto. The company offers investment management services to pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. The asset management businesses at TD managed C$398 billion ($289 billion; €295 billion) in assets as of June 30 2022.

iCON is a London-headquartered investment group advising funds managing more than $8 billion. It invests in infrastructure assets in Europe and North America. It has a diversified portfolio of over 35 companies that span infrastructure sectors including water, transportation, energy generation, distribution and storage.