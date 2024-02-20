Tecum Capital invests in manufacturer CM Industries

Stacker Holdings and Salem Investment Partners also participated in the transaction.

Based in Pittsburgh, Tecum invests in the lower middle market

Since 2006, the team has collectively invested more than $1 billion in over 150 platforms and add-on acquisitions

Tecum Capital has made an investment in CM Industries, a Lake Zurich, Illinois-based maker of branded welded equipment and consumable welding supplies. Stacker Holdings and Salem Investment Partners also participated in the transaction.

No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Stephen Gurgovits, Jr., managing director of Tecum, said in a statement, “CM Industries offered a compelling opportunity to partner with a leading manufacturer of welding equipment with high reoccurring revenue and superior quality to leading OEMs. We are excited to partner with the CM Industries’ team in the next phase of growth.”

Based in Pittsburgh, Tecum invests in the lower middle market. Since 2006, the team has collectively invested more than $1 billion in over 150 platforms and add-on acquisitions.