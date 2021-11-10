Teleo Capital acquires Flatirons

Teleo Capital has acquired Flatirons Solutions from Presse Participations. No financial terms were disclosed. Based in Boulder, Flatirons is a provider of technical content management solutions for the aviation and defense industries.

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — TELEO Capital Management, LLC (“TELEO”) announced the acquisition of Flatirons Solutions, Inc. (“Flatirons” or the “Business”) from Presse Participations. Flatirons is the global leader in technical content management solutions for the aviation and defense industries. This investment marks TELEO’s second investment in aviation software and fifth corporate carve-out since 2019.

Based in Boulder, CO, Flatirons offers a critical SaaS solution for the global aerospace industry which helps improve the productivity of maintenance procedures, ensuring regulatory compliance. TELEO’s investment will support the continued innovation of Flatirons’ software, driving significant operational efficiencies for the aerospace industry.

“The aerospace market is rapidly changing in response to regulations and technological advances. Flatirons provides organizations with a necessary software platform to efficiently deliver technical content and track completion of maintenance, service and installations while ensuring compliance with industry standards,” stated TELEO Capital.

“I am thrilled with this new chapter in our company history. TELEO and Flatirons share common values, especially when it comes to caring about our customers and employees. This partnership allows us to expand our capacity to serve the market,” stated Flatirons CEO, Stéphane Labadie.

“We are impressed with Flatirons’ innovation to date, the high quality of their staff and their top-tier customer base. Given their twenty years of leadership in the industry, we know they will fit perfectly into our expanding aviation software portfolio,” added Matt Scholl, an Operating Partner at TELEO.

KippsDeSanto & Co. served as the exclusive financial advisor to Flatirons on the transaction.

About Flatirons Solutions

Flatirons Solutions is a provider of technical content management solutions that enable global aviation and defense customers to create, publish and streamline critical information. Flatirons’ proprietary software continuously improves technical and regulatory content to align with necessary maintenance procedures. Their solutions translate content into actionable tasks and jobs, tracking the process from start to finish. Flatirons is based in Boulder, CO with additional offices in India and Europe.

For additional information, please visit www.flatironssolutions.com.