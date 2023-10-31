Teleo Capital-backed Wellcover buys healthcare software firm AssuriCare

Wellcove is an administrator of senior market and eldercare programs.

Wellcove, which is backed by Teleo Capital, has acquired Waltham, Massachusetts-based AssuriCare, a provider of electronic visit verification and nurse assessment software and services for long-term insurance carries. No financial terms were disclosed.

Wellcove is an administrator of senior market and eldercare programs.

“We are now better positioned to offer a more comprehensive range of solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the senior care market,” said Teleo Capital in a statement. “This acquisition underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, personalized services to our customers.”

Based in Boise, Idaho, Teleo Capital invests in the lower middle market. Teleo targets the technology and software, healthcare IT, business services, and industrial sectors.