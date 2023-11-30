Temasek, EIB to invest $500m in LeapFrog’s climate strategy

The new strategy will address climate change in Africa and emerging Asia.

LeapFrog is a private investment firm

This transaction is EIB’s fifth investment in LeapFrog

Temasek is an investment company based in Singapore

Temasek and European Investment Bank (EIB) will invest $500 million in LeapFrog Investments’ new climate strategy, which focuses on tackling climate change in Africa and emerging Asia.

The climate strategy will invest in companies that provide green tools and technologies that address this challenge for rising consumers, such as 2-wheeler EVs, rooftop solar providers, and smart farming businesses, according to a release.

“There is huge potential for emerging markets to leapfrog a generation of traditional and incumbent technology with access to clean technology, while improving lives and livelihoods,” said Benoit Valentin, head of impact investing, Temasek. “We need to take urgent action, tap on the significant green discount, and seize investible opportunities for a greener and more inclusive future.”

This transaction is EIB’s fifth investment in LeapFrog. Other investors that will support the climate investing strategy will be revealed in due course, the release said.

LeapFrog’s climate team has built a robust pipeline of green businesses in Africa and emerging Asia to accelerate this green global transition, with initial investments to be announced in 2024, the release added.

Temasek committed $500 million to LeapFrog to anchor its future investing activity in 2021 and this includes its $100 million commitment to the new climate investing strategy.

LeapFrog is a private investment firm that invests in healthcare, financial services and climate solutions businesses.

Temasek is an investment company based in Singapore.

EIB is the lending arm of the European Union. It is based in Luxembourg.