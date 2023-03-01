Tennis champion/entrepreneur Venus Williams joins Topspin as operating partner

In her career as a tennis player, Williams has won seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon championships and four Olympic gold medals.

Among the businesses founded by Williams include Happy Viking, EleVen and V Starr

Currently, she serves as chief brand officer to Asutra

Topspin invests in consumer companies

Topspin Consumer Partners has named tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams, as its newest operating partner. In this role, Williams will work closely with Topspin and its portfolio companies to broaden marketing strategies, gain brand exposure, and identify ways of enhancing value, as well as help source new investment opportunities.

“Venus is not only one of the greatest athletes of all time, but she is also an established entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist,” said Leigh Randall, managing partner of Topspin, in a statement. “Having had the pleasure of getting to know Venus for some time through our Operating Partner, Josh Shaw, who has worked closely with Venus and her family for over a decade, all of us at Topspin have been impressed by her strong business acumen, competitive spirit, wellness expertise, and vast professional network. She will serve as an invaluable resource for our portfolio companies, and we look forward to working with her to identify new and exciting investment opportunities.”

In her career as a tennis player, Williams has won seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon championships and four Olympic gold medals.

Among the businesses founded by Williams include Happy Viking, a plant-based superfood nutrition company, lifestyle and activewear brand EleVen, and interior design firm V Starr. In May 2020, Venus partnered with Credo Beauty to debut an award-winning line of clean, mineral-based SPF products under the EleVen by Venus umbrella. Additionally, she currently serves as chief brand officer to Asutra, a growing health, wellness, and beauty brand.

Based in Mamaroneck, New York, Topspin invests in consumer companies.