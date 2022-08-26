The Aspen Group to acquire animal hospitals operator AZPetVet

One of TAG's brands Aspen Dental is backed by private equity firms Leonard Green, Ares Capital and American Securities.

The Aspen Group has agreed to acquire AZPetVet, which runs a network of animal hospitals in the greater Phoenix area.

“We’ve proven and refined the model with Aspen Dental and built the only national dental brand. We’ve now applied it to three other consumer healthcare brands in ClearChoice, WellNow and Chapter and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with AZPetVet,” said Bob Fontana, TAG Chairman and CEO, in a statement

AZPetVet was founded more than 35 years ago. Through its family of animal hospitals, the company provides advanced primary care for companion animals that range from domestic to exotic, as well as cutting edge medical, dental, and surgical care.

JP Morgan acted as an exclusive financial advisor to TAG and Raymond James acted as exclusive financial advisor to AZPetVet in connection with this transaction.

TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through four consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center, WellNow Urgent Care and Chapter Aesthetic Studio. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered in Chicago.

Aspen Dental is backed by Leonard Green, Ares Capital and American Securities.