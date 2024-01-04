The beauty of private equity; plus deals from Arlington Capital Partners and AUA

Happy New Year, Hubsters. MK Flynn here with the Wire.

“And now let us welcome the new year, full of things that have never been.” -Rainer Maria Rilke

Private equity dealmakers are indeed welcoming the new year, with most expressing optimism about 2024, especially toward the second half.

Our series of Q&As with private equity thought leaders continues today, featuring my interview with Fraser van Rensburg, co-founder and managing partner of Asante Capital Group.

A flurry of deal announcements this morning underscores the momentum.

Arlington Capital Partners just announced a new manufacturing platform.

And AUA bought a fourth-generation family-owned maker of snacks.

Let’s take a quick look at those deals before diving into the interview.

Longstanding focus

Arlington Capital Partners has launched Kinetic Engine Systems, a maker of precision aerospace and defense engine components.

Kinetic was formed through the combination of the engine assets of existing Arlington portfolio company Cadence Aerospace and the recently completed acquisitions of Walbar Engine Components, Numet Machining Techniques, LLC and AeroCision, LLC.

“Aerospace engine component manufacturing has been a longstanding investment focus for Arlington, and we are excited to have facilitated the creation of Kinetic as one of the leading suppliers in the sector,” said Peter Manos, a managing partner at Arlington. “Kinetic is strongly positioned as a Tier 1 supplier to all the major aero-engine OEMs and benefits from strategic locations in critical aerospace and defense hubs in both the U.S. and Mexico.”

Snack time

AUA Private Equity Partners has acquired Weaver Holdings, a fourth-generation family-owned manufacturer of popcorn and snacking products. The company was founded in 1928 by Ira Weaver.

“Our partnership with the Weaver Family and Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing is emblematic of what AUA Private Equity does best – partnering with family-owned businesses to take them to the next level,” said Andy Unanue, managing partner of the PE firm. “We will proactively focus on operational upside by supporting the team with capital and resources while preserving Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing’s entrepreneurial and solution-oriented culture.”

Unanue is one of the largest shareholders of his family company Goya Foods, where he served as COO before launching AUA in 2012.

“The beauty of private equity…”

PE Hub’s ongoing series of Q&As with private equity thought leaders features a wide range of perspectives. Today, we hear from Fraser van Rensburg, co-founder and managing partner of Asante Capital Group, an advisory and private markets placement firm with offices in London, New York, Hong Kong and Munich.

Here’s an excerpt:

What is your outlook for the private equity industry for 2024?

Financing markets remain challenging and pricing gaps on private equity deals are stunting M&A confidence. With the Fed’s comments that rate reductions may systematically take place through 2024, we’re expecting expensive financing to persist for a while, but likely to subside in H2 2024.

Until the pricing gap closes, sellers of assets will continue to hold onto what they believe their companies are worth. This stagnant M&A market has indirect pressure on LP liquidity levels, as they wait in anticipation for distributions from managers to pick up. It’s a necessary market correction but extending longer than initially expected, although we now see indicators that there may be some improvement in H2 2024.

One important perspective amongst all this is that we may be bottoming out and seeing green shoots emerge in 2024. The current market is still nowhere close to the post-GFC severity, which was total market shutdown.

The resilience of the asset class has been underpinned and enhanced by two important dynamics. Firstly, the development of secondary markets has de-risked the asset class to a large extent – by adding a liquidity option that never existed before the GFC. This option now exists for both the LP and GP, and has become really sophisticated, with GP-led transactions having become largely more accepted by LPs across the market.

Having these options has reduced the risk of the asset class dramatically. However, returns have not dropped in response to the risk reduction. In fact, returns are as strong as ever, despite valuation decreases resulting from the market correction.

Another de-risking factor for the asset class has simply been greater market perspective and confidence. Private equity had a shorter runway coming into the GFC, 30 years of track record by that point. By 2022, the asset class had over 40 years of track record. This has allowed LPs to build more confidence in the simple fact that PE has outperformed any other institutional asset class since its inception in the 1970s, as measured over 3 years, 5 years, 10 years, 20 years, or by any metric.

Product extensions were commonplace amongst only the largest PE platforms, almost exclusively, before the last cycle of green shoots started emerging in 2011 onwards. Today, we see many PE platforms with assets under $5 billion raising new products and branching into new categories. Ten years ago, investors were dead against this, as they felt flagship PE funds would dilute in return profile if they had other non-core verticals, but it has not necessarily played out that way. Through the last cycle, highly qualified managers have found this a more effective way of scaling their businesses over a single product core fund doubling in size each time a successor fund comes to market. We expect product extensions to continue growing in popularity in 2024.

Which private equity sectors will remain at the forefront of deal activity in 2024?

Investors will continue to look for significant domain expertise in key sectors – predominantly the technology, industrial, business services, healthcare, energy and consumer sectors.

The financial services sector has always been slightly challenging outside of technology-related payment – and other types of business services relating to the financial industry. With higher interest rates, this may now become a sector followed more closely.

Regarding energy, the conventional play is still of interest given the price of oil, but it is really dependent on managers demonstrating a significant decarbonization angle. LPs are increasingly looking to revamp or build their impact programs, as interest in these strategies continues to grow and allocators of all types are seeking quality managers in this space.

The beauty of private equity is the luxury of having time: time to fix companies with post-covid hangover; time to wait for pricing to reach a happy place; time for interest rates to decrease and to refinance at the appropriate moment; and time to re-position companies for the next surge in consumer demand. All in good time, this asset class continues to thrive, and sooner than later, we know we will be in the next boom market exceeding all predictions previously made as this asset class continues to grow and deliver.

