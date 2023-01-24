The Beekman Group invests in Planet Fitness franchisee Eclipse Fitness Group

Co-founder Toby Hines will remain as CEO and a significant shareholder in the company.

Eclipse Fitness was founded in 2005 with the opening of its first Planet Fitness club in Casselberry, Florida

The Beekman Group has made a majority investment in Winter Park, Florida-based Eclipse Fitness Group, a Planet Fitness franchisee with 20 clubs across certain Georgia and Florida markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

John G. Troiano, a managing partner & CEO at The Beekman Group, said in a statement, “We are excited to partner with Eclipse Fitness’ experienced management team to build upon the Company’s impressive growth. We have admired the Planet Fitness system for years and the long-term strength and marketing leadership of its brand and business model. We look forward to supporting the Eclipse management team to scale the platform further and continue to execute operationally at the highest level.”

Based in New York City, The Beekman Group backs the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors. Beekman manages over $1 billion in assets.

Founded in 1992, Planet Fitness is an operator of fitness centers in the U.S. As of December 31, 2022, Planet Fitness had more than 17 million members and over 2,400 locations in 50 states, Canada, Latin America and Australia.