The Copia Group appoints Schneider as CFO and CCO, Washington joins as head of originations

The Copia Group, LLC has named Todd C. Schneider as chief financial officer and chief compliance officer and Peter W. Washington as head of originations.

Schneider is joining TCG after previously serving as CFO and CCO at Delta Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on litigation finance. Prior to that, he also served as CFO and CCO at Shorehill Capital LLC and CFO at Conversus Asset Management.

Washington is coming to TCG after serving in a number of leadership roles for 13 years at CapX Partners (subsequently acquired by Accord Financial circa 2017). Prior to CapX Partners, he was a senior secured lender for Northern Trust Company.

“We are thrilled to have Todd and Peter join our leadership team,” said Shundrawn A. Thomas, founder and managing partner at The Copia Group, in a statement. “Combined, they bring over 50 years of combined experience to TCG, and they both will play integral roles in the firm moving forward. Todd’s extensive background in financial and operational management coupled with Peter’s deep experience lending to middle market companies across industry verticals is a winning combination. Importantly, Todd and Peter embody TCG’s values of compassion, resilience, excellence, equity, and diversity.”

The Copia Group backs lower middle-market companies.