The Halifax Group recruits Xiao as VP

The Halifax Group has hired Shawn Xiao as a vice president. In this role, Xiao will be responsible for identifying, evaluating, and executing investments and supporting portfolio companies. He is based in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office.

Prior to joining Halifax, Xiao spent three years as a senior associate at GTCR. Previously, he was an investment banking analyst at both Morgan Stanley and Oppenheimer & Co.

“We welcome Shawn to the Halifax family and look forward to collaborating with him,” said Scott Plumridge, a managing partner at Halifax, in a statement. “Halifax aims to help build strong lower middle market businesses, and we expect that Shawn’s transaction and finance background, and in particular, his healthcare investment experience, will contribute meaningfully to our efforts.”

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group targets lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million.