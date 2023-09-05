The Orogen Group invests in digital tech firm Brillio

Brillio is backed by Bain Capital Private Equity, which acquired a stake in the company in 2019.

Citi served as financial advisor to Orogen while JP Morgan was financial advisor to Bain Capital

The Orogen Group has made an investment in Brillio, a New Jersey-based digital technology solutions provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Bain Capital will continue to be a strategic investor in Brillio.

“It’s been a pleasure to partner with Raj and the team at Brillio to build an agile, innovative digital services leader, and to see the company’s success in a competitive global market,” said Pawan Singh, a partner at Bain Capital Private Equity in a statement. “Together, we’ve executed several significant organic growth initiatives and driven a successful M&A strategy while maintaining fidelity to Brillio’s commitment to delivering best-in-class, real-time impact to its customers. We are proud to partner with the Orogen team and to continue our collaboration with Brillio.”

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Brillio in the transaction. Davis Polk & Wardwell served as legal counsel and Citi served as financial advisor to Orogen. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and AZB & Partners served as legal counsel, and J.P. Morgan & Co. as financial advisor to Bain Capital.

Brillio was founded in 2014.

Based in New York, The Orogen Group was created by Vikram S. Pandit and Atairos in 2016. The Orogen Group invests in financial services companies and related businesses.

Founded in 1984, Bain Capital is managing approximately $175 billion in total assets.