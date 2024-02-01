The Parking Spot snags $750m debt financing from Carlyle

The Parking Spot is a portfolio company of Green Courte Partners.

Carlyle served as sole manager, sole structuring agent, and ratings advisor for the transaction

Carlyle Global Credit manages $150 billion in assets, as of September 30, 2023

Based in Chicago, Green Courte Partners targets niche real estate sectors

The Carlyle Group has provided a $750 million in debt financing for The Parking Spot, a near-airport parking company.

The Parking Spot is a portfolio company of Green Courte Partners.

The facility will support the refinancing of existing debt associated with a subset of The Parking Spot’s portfolio consisting of 28 near-airport parking facilities located across 18 major U.S. airports in 13 states.

Carlyle served as sole manager, sole structuring agent, and ratings advisor for the transaction.

The Parking Spot was founded in 1998.

“Carlyle is delighted to partner with The Parking Spot and support the ongoing success of their business,” said Nikola Simic, a managing director on Carlyle’s infrastructure credit team in a statement. “Given their impressive track record, we are confident in The Parking Spot’s continued expansion in the near-airport parking sector throughout the U.S.”

Carlyle Global Credit manages $150 billion in assets, as of September 30, 2023.

Based in Chicago, Green Courte Partners targets niche real estate sectors, including active adult/independent senior living properties, land-lease communities, near-airport parking facilities, and truck storage properties.