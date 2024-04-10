The Stephens Group taps Shields as talent development and administration VP

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Prior to joining The Stephens Group, Shields spent three and a half years leading human resources and recruiting for a fast-growing education technology business.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination