The Sterling Group acquires ergonomic products maker Ergotron

Ergotron is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group invests in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies

Sterling recently closed its fifth fund at $2 billion and currently has over $5.7 billion of assets under management

The Sterling Group, an operationally-focused middle market private equity firm, has acquired St. Paul, Minnesota-based Ergotron Inc, a maker of ergonomic products. The seller was Melrose Industries PLC. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Ergotron is a pioneer in ergonomic solutions, and its strong market position and commitment to its customers and employees seamlessly align with Sterling’s employee-focused approach to partnerships,” said Brad Staller, a partner at The Sterling Group, in a statement. “We look forward to supporting the management team as they look to accelerate growth.”

Through its 40-year history, Ergotron has led the industry with professional-grade products and customer-focused service. Ergotron is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a presence in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity investment firm that targets controlling interests in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 63 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling recently closed its fifth investment fund with $2 billion in in commitments and currently has over $5.7 billion of assets under management.