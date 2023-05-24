THL-backed Intelligent Medical Objects buys healthcare data analytics firm Melax Tech

IMO is a provider of clinical terminology management and data quality solutions for healthcare.

Based in Boston, THL invests in the middle market

The private equity firm targets financial technology, services, healthcare, technology, & business solutions

THL was founded in 1974

Intelligent Medical Objects, which is backed by Thomas H. Lee Partners, has acquired Houston-based Melax Tech, a healthcare data analytics and business intelligence company. No financial terms were disclosed.

IMO is a provider of clinical terminology management and data quality solutions for healthcare.

“Today marks an exciting moment for IMO as we complete our first acquisition,” said Ann Barnes, CEO of IMO in a statement. “Combining Melax Tech’s analytics and NLP capabilities with IMO’s clinical terminology and data quality platform will enable healthcare organizations to have a more comprehensive solution for both clinical operation and research. The acquisition will also help extend our state-of-the-art capabilities to payer, pharmaceutical, and life science companies.”

Based in Boston, THL invests in the middle market. The private equity firm targets financial technology, services, healthcare, technology, & business solution. THL was founded in 1974.