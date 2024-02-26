THL will take medtech company Agiliti private

The value of the deal is about $2.5 billion.

Thomas H. Lee Partners will acquire Agiliti Inc, a Minneapolis-based provider of medical technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry, in a take-private deal. The value of the deal is about $2.5 billion.

“Agiliti serves a critical role in sustaining our national healthcare infrastructure, and our dedicated team has led the way to our substantial growth and evolution over the last decade,” said Tom Leonard, CEO of Agiliti in a statement. “We are pleased to expand our five-year partnership with THL in a transaction that provides immediate value and liquidity to our shareholders, while lifting certain overhangs that had limited our performance in the public market since the time of our IPO.”

Centerview Partners LLC is acting as financial advisor to the Special Committee. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Special Committee. Goldman Sachs is acting as financial advisor to THL. Ropes & Gray LLP is acting as legal counsel to THL.

THL invests in the middle market. Since 1974, THL has raised more than $35 billion of equity capital.