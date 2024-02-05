Thoma Bravo announces debut deal of the year; Matt Leeds featured in new Dealmakers to Watch series

Good morning, Hubsters. MK Flynn here with the Wire.

The dealmaking week is off to a good start with a big-take private deal from Thoma Bravo.

Speaking of Thoma Bravo, I’m looking forward to conducting a Fireside Chat with firm co-founder Orlando Bravo next month at PEI Group’s NEXUS 2024. Our summit promises to be the most influential private equity meeting of the year. I’ll share more details below.

And today, PE Hub is launching a new series of profiles called Dealmakers to Watch. We’ll be featuring folks who are at a pivotal point in their private equity careers. In the first installment, we spotlight Matt Leeds, a former L Catterton investor who’s launched a new firm to back consumer products companies.

Deal of the day

Thoma Bravo has agreed to acquire Everbridge Inc, a Burlington, Massachusetts-based enterprise software firm in a take-private deal valued at $1.5 billion, as Iris Dorbian reports.

Everbridge was founded in the aftermath of 9/11 with the mission of helping to keep people safe and organizations running amid critical situations, according to the deal announcement. Its products encompass mass notification, IT incident management, travel risk management, physical security information management, population alerting and risk intelligence.

Customers include multi-national enterprises across industries such as financial services, manufacturing, retail, transportation, energy and gas, and education, as well as national, state, and local government bodies and U.S. Federal agencies.

“The Everbridge product portfolio is already used by some of the world’s most-respected corporations and organizations to comprehensively monitor risk and manage critical events, and we see an extensive runway ahead for product innovation and profitable growth,” said Hudson Smith, a partner at Thoma Bravo in a statement.

The transaction marks Thoma Bravo’s first new deal of 2024 – although the firm has been busy closing deals announced in 2023.

Earlier in February, Thoma Bravo announced the completion of its take-private acquisition of EQS, a German corporate communications and compliance provider.

And in January, the firm announced the closing of its investment in BlueMatrix, a Durham, North Carolina-based publisher of investment research.

Where investments are made

I’m looking forward to discussing all of these Thoma Bravo deals – and the tech dealmaking landscape – with Orlando Bravo, co-founder and managing partner of the firm, at NEXUS 2024. The summit will take place March 6 – 8 at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes.

Amid unprecedented macro pressures on fundraising and deals, distributions and liquidity, there’s never been a greater need for the private equity industry to come together.

The NEXUS 2024 summit will connect the investors responsible for more than $30 trillion of LP capital with the managers that matter to take stock of portfolios, make allocation decisions and build manager pipelines.

Headliners include: Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray, Carlyle’s David Rubenstein, KKR’s Scott Nuttall and Oaktree’s Howard Marks.

I’ll be chairing the dealmaking track and moderating a panel on “The dealmaking sweet spot – Life in the lower middle market.” We’ll be exploring where to find the most compelling returns and flexibility in exit plans, sale drivers, and sectors ripe for dealmaking. Speakers on that panel include: Suzanne Yoon, founder and CEO of Kinzie Capital Partners; Andi Klein, managing partner, head of Triton Smaller Mid-Cap; and Kate Faust, partner, Rockwood Equity Partners.

And I’ll be talking with Michael Chang, partner, private equity, BC Partners. With many exit routes blocked – most notably the IPO path – private equity firms are turning to other PE firms for help in growing big businesses. BC Partners discusses its co-investment with Apollo Global Management to take a minority stake in PetSmart, a business BC bought in a take-private deal back in 2015.

For a preview, watch a video interview I did with Chang here.

And register for NEXUS 2024 here.

Dealmakers to watch

After spending over eight years at private equity firm L Catterton based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Matt Leeds went out on his own and founded Forward Consumer Partners in 2023. The nascent Greenwich-based PE firm specializes in branded consumer businesses and announced in January that it has raised $425 million for its inaugural fund.

Leeds spoke to PE Hub’s Rafael Canton in an interview that marks our new Dealmakers to Watch series.

Private equity was not in the cards for Leeds when he was in college. He had it all mapped out. Leeds was a triple major in math, psychology and quantitative economics at Tufts University. He wanted to be a consumer and cognitive psychologist.

But it all changed with a plane ride. He happened to be on the same flight as an investment banker from JPMorgan. A conversation transformed into an informal interview, which led to a formal interview and an offer for a full-time role as an analyst.

“There’s a movie that I want to make one day about the private equity recruiting career path,” Leeds told Rafael. “Because if you don’t know you want to be in the hedge fund world, the private equity world or the investment banking world when you are a high school senior or college freshman, these days, you’ll just never get in. The road is closed. I wasn’t on the road, and I just happened to get lucky.”

That luck put Leeds on the private equity path and eventually led Leeds to L Catterton in 2014. He rose from vice-president to principal to partner in his eight years with the firm. Leeds focused on making investments in the consumer sector.

L Catterton acquired hot sauce brand Cholula in 2019. It exited the hot sauce brand in 2020, selling the company to seasonings, spices and flavors company McCormick & Co, based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, for $800 million. It made more than 4x its investment through the sale. The investment is somewhat of a north star for Leeds and Forward.

“Our whole model for Forward is finding brands like [Cholula] where there’s potential and it’s proven over many years, but it’s not at the promised land,” Leeds said. “We bring enough of our own experience and some of the people around us to make progress towards that potential.”

After going spicy with Cholula, L Catterton went for fluffy and buttery. The firm announced it acquired whole-grain pancake and waffle mix brand Kodiak, based in Park City, Utah, in 2021. Leeds said the company nearly doubled in top-line growth in the two years since L Catterton’s original investment.

Leeds has been able to combine his interest in consumers with his dealmaking background in founding Forward. The firm hasn’t made any official investments yet for its first fund. It has plans to announce deals over the next few months. It does have a small investment in New York-based restaurant Via Carota’s self-titled bottled craft cocktail product. Leeds became a co-founder and chairman of the CPG product in 2021.

Forward is looking for powerful brands that make beloved products or businesses that are established and enduring over many years and decades.

“We will have a concentrated portfolio,” Leeds said. “We’ll have five to seven investments. We need to make room for co-invest. And what that means is we’ll be writing equity checks between $25 million-$250 million into generally majority positions in branded consumer businesses.”

That's all for today.

PE Hub Europe editor Craig McGlashan will write to you tomorrow.

Happy dealmaking,

MK