Thoma Bravo’s Cority buys again, bolstering ESG software offerings

Thoma Bravo portfolio company Cority, a global Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) software provider, announced on Tuesday that it has bought Reporting 21.

The Paris target develops ESG-focused Software as a Service (SaaS) and provides consulting services. Clients include BlackRock, L’Oreal, Eurazeo, and UBS. Upon completion of the deal, Reporting 21’s software will be incorporated into Cority’s offerings.

“The acquisition of Reporting 21 furthers our commitment to empowering organizations to operate responsibly and make better decisions,” said Mark Wallace, CEO of Cority. “The addition of both the Reporting 21 technology as well as its team of experienced advisers will enable us to serve a broader spectrum of customers and provide the right sustainability and ESG solution for every organization.”

Cority is majority-owned by Thoma Bravo with additional investment from Norwest Venture Partners. Thoma Bravo acquired the Toronto-based company in 2019.

In May, Cority acquired WeSustain, a Hannover, Germany-based provider of software designed to support responsible business management.

Headquartered in Chicago and with a new office in London, Thoma Bravo invests in software and technology companies. It has completed nearly 400 transactions and had assets under management of $114 billion as of March 31. The firm was particularly active in August, announcing and closing a slew of big deals.