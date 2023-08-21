Thoma Bravo-backed Magnet Forensics picks up Sweden’s Griffeye

Magnet Forensics is a Waterloo, Ontario-based developer of digital investigation services that acquire, analyze, report on and manage evidence from digital sources.

Magnet Forensics, a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, has acquired Griffeye, a Swedish digital media forensics software company. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Griffeye provides solutions designed to streamline digital investigations. Its flagship Griffeye Analyze platform is used by over 1,000 police agencies across the world for processing, sorting and analyzing large volumes of images and videos, especially in cases containing child sexual abuse material.

Magnet Forensics is a Waterloo, Ontario-based developer of digital investigation services that acquire, analyze, report on and manage evidence from digital sources. Its products are used by more than 4,000 public and private sector customers in over 90 countries and helps investigators fight crime, protect assets and guard national security.

“In a time when forensic backlogs continue to grow, it’s critical for our customers to have tools that support automated workflows,” said Adam Belsher, CEO at Magnet Forensics, in a statement. “When investigating child exploitation cases, nothing should stand in the way of serving justice and having Griffeye become a part of Magnet Forensics will only strengthen our ability to help in that pursuit.”

Magnet Forensics was acquired earlier this year by Thoma Bravo in a deal valued at C$1.8 billion ($1.33 billion).

Thoma Bravo is a private equity firm that invests in growth-oriented companies in software sector. It has its headquarters in San Francisco.