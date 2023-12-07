Thoma Bravo-backed Nearmap to buy software provider Betterview

Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap expanded operations into the U.S. in 2014

Nearmap, which is backed by Thoma Bravo, has agreed to acquire Betterview, a California-based property intelligence and risk management platform in the insurance industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

Nearmap is a location intelligence and aerial imagery solutions provider.

Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap expanded operations into the U.S. in 2014.

“The Nearmap acquisition of Betterview is transformative for the industry,” said Andy Watt, CEO of Nearmap in a statement. “Integrating the Betterview platform and AI solutions into the Nearmap technology stack will enable better visualization of the truth on the ground with a richer, more powerful set of AI capabilities that combine the best of both companies. This is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to innovate solutions for insurance carriers, and expand our presence within the property and casualty space.”

Jefferies served as financial advisor to Betterview in a deal.

Based in Chicago, Thoma Bravo invests in the software sector. Thoma Bravo was founded in 1980.