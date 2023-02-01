Thoma Bravo-backed QAD buys workforce platform Redzone

The deal was for nearly $1 billion.

QAD Inc, a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, has acquired Redzone, a connected workforce platform for manufacturing companies. The deal was for nearly $1 billion.

“Since acquiring QAD in 2021, we have remained committed to supporting the Company in its mission to enable its customers to rapidly adapt to disruption and effectively innovate for competitive advantage,” said Peter Stefanski, a partner at Thoma Bravo, in a statement. “The acquisition of Redzone, with its impressive growth trajectory in a large, unpenetrated $40 billion market, demonstrates our commitment to advancing QAD’s vision and to further building its leadership position in the broader industrial software universe.”

This is the second acquisition completed by QAD in the last two months. In December, QAD acquired Livejourney, a provider of a real-time process mining and predictive modeling solution designed to discover, monitor and improve business processes.

Redzone received a growth equity investment from Summit Partners in 2020.

Barclays served as financial advisor to Redzone, with Wilson Sonsini acting as legal counsel. Kirkland and Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to QAD and Thoma Bravo.

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD Inc is a provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud.

Thoma Bravo has more than $120 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. The firm invests in the software and technology sectors.