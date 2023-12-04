Thoma Bravo closes $3.6bn sale of Imperva to Thales; Macquarie seeks add-ons for Camin

Good morning, Hubsters. MK Flynn here with today’s Wire.

December seems to be living up to its promise as one of the strongest months for M&A, as dealmakers take transactions across the finish line before this challenging year ends.

We’re seeing an uptick in deal closes and even some announcements of new deals today.

Thoma Bravo closed a big exit. Details below.

Also on the Hub today, we’ve got an interview with Macquarie Capital on the acquisition targets the PE firm is seeking in the energy sector. The firm recently acquired a testing, inspection and certification (TIC) service provider, an area many PE firms are investing in lately.

And we’ve got a Deep Dive into Partners Group’s sale of software developer Civica to Blackstone, reportedly for around $2.5 billion.

First up, let’s take a look at the big deal of the day.

Cybersecurity sale

Thoma Bravo completed the sale of San Mateo-based cybersecurity specialist Imperva to Meudon, France-based Thales in an all-cash transaction that values Imperva at approximately $3.6 billion.

During Thoma Bravo’s four years of ownership, Imperva enhanced its product offerings, improved processes and completed three strategic acquisitions: Distil Networks, JSonar and CloudVector.

Thales, a public company that trades on the Euronext and employs 77,000 employees in 68 countries, develops technologies for defense and security; aeronautics and space; and digital identity and security.

Imperva marks Thales’ ninth acquisition in the digital security area over the last nine years and is the second largest in the company’s history after Gemalto for €4.8 billion in 2019.

Together, Thales and Imperva hope to help customers address cybersecurity challenges that have increased rapidly in frequency, severity, and complexity, with products and services for application, data security, and identity use cases. Worldwide end-user spending on the three market segments is projected to total around $20 billion in 2024.

You can find more of today’s deal announcements in the News in brief section on PE Hub’s home page, including news from Gemspring, New Mountain Capital and Vestar Capital.

Transformative and tuck-in deals

Macquarie Capital Principal Finance, a division of Macquarie Capital, expects to pursue both transformative M&A opportunities and smaller tuck-in acquisitions for Camin Cargo Control, as private equity firms increasingly invest in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) service providers.

Macquarie announced in November that it is acquiring Camin, a provider of TIC services to the energy industry based in Pasadena, Texas, from Metalmark Capital Partners. The deal is expected to close by year end.

PE Hub’s Michael Schoeck spoke with Bill Eckmann, Macquarie Capital’s senior managing director and head of principal finance for the Americas, about the investment and the opportunities ahead.

Camin performs laboratory testing, field inspections, vessel measurement and container services for downstream energy companies. Customers also include renewable fuel producers, which represent a growing customer demographic for the company among hydrogen, bioethanol and sustainable aviation fuel companies.

Under Macquarie’s ownership, Camin will seek both transformative M&A deals for businesses up to $100 million annual revenue as well as smaller tuck-in acquisitions for companies with up to $20 million annual revenue, Eckmann said.

Eckmann cited the petrochemical market as a potential area of acquisition opportunity.

Camin represents the second TIC portfolio company acquisition for Macquarie after the 2019 acquisition of the UK-based Premier Technical Services Group for about $365 million enterprise value. Based in West Yorkshire, PTSG provides health, electrical and fire safety testing and services across the UK.

PE firms accounted for 48 percent of the buyer market for TIC market deals above $100 million in enterprise value in 2022, up from 44 percent in 2015, when Metalmark bought Camin, according to investment bank Harris Williams.

Harris Williams cited other PE firms that have invested in TIC service providers, including OceanSound, TPG Rise Fund, KKR, Leonard Green, Levine Leichtman, PNC Riverarch, Sentinel Capital and Wind Point Partners.

Earlier this year, PE Hub caught up with Brandon Brahm and Amit Agarwal to discuss KKR’s plans for a new TIC platform.

Exiting ahead of the curve

Partners Group opted to exit Civica to benefit from a scarcity premium as the firm expects a flurry of software assets to enter the market next year, Charles Rees, member of management, private equity technology industry vertical, told PE Hub Europe’s Nina Lindholm.

The private equity firm agreed to sell Civica, a London-based cloud software services provider, to Blackstone in November for around $2.5 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.

That let Partners get ahead of “a very healthy pipeline,” particularly in sponsor assets, that is “bigger than we had entering this year,” said Rees. “With the unique asset we had, we thought we’d get more attention and perhaps even a bit of scarcity premium coming to the market now versus next year.”

The slow exit environment called for some planning to get the sale in before year-end.

“There has been a return to longer sales processes,” said Rees. “When we bought Forterro, the pace of transactions felt quicker, so we prepared ahead of the process to be able to pre-empt.”

“There’s more caution compared to the last few years, especially with the concerns around the Middle East and movement in the market around needing to understand the impact of generative AI” and large language model systems such as Microsoft’s Copilots, he added.

Partners Group acquired Forterro, a pan-European software services provider, from Battery Ventures in 2022. Battery reinvested in the firm in the same year.

Partners Group, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, acquired Civica in 2017. The company designs software that aims to help deliver critical services within local government, health, central government and education. Its services include financial management, occupational health election management, library and school management, among others.

“Going in, we wanted to drive a big transition on cloud, so we invested significantly in the cloud product,” said Rees. “We went through a natural management transition, and we completed 24 acquisitions.”

As always, I'd love to hear from you at mk.flynn@pei.group.

You'll hear from PE Hub Europe editor Craig McGlashan tomorrow.

Happy dealmaking,

