Thoma Bravo closes BlueMatrix deal; DPI identifies investment opportunities in Africa

Good morning dealmakers, thank goodness it’s Friday.

It’s Obey Martin Manayiti here with the newsletter, my first dispatch for the year.

Thoma Bravo made a solid start to the year by completing its investment in BlueMatrix, a publisher of investment research.

Looking ahead, we’ve got an exclusive look at the sale process for Plus Power and why private equity firms may be among the bidders.

Also today, we’re featuring my interview with Development Partners International which is making inroads into Africa, buoyed by the continent’s growing urbanization, population growth and digitization.

And, as is traditional in January, there’s been a flurry of new hires and promotions this week. We’ll highlight some of the People Moves below.

Continued innovation

Thoma Bravo has made an investment in BlueMatrix, a Durham, North Carolina-based investment research publisher founded in 1999.

“BlueMatrix’s fully integrated, cloud-based solutions meet the critical needs of investment banks and research analysts working within the highly regulated investment research industry,” said Adam Solomon, a partner at Thoma Bravo, in a statement. “We are excited to leverage our deep sector expertise to support BlueMatrix as the company continues to revolutionize investment research workflow through continued innovation.”

Power up

Plus Power, a closely-held energy storage developer, has initiated a strategic review process that could see the company sold to an infrastructure fund, private equity firm or strategic company, according to three sources familiar with the matter, as reported by my colleague Michael Schoeck.

Bank of America Securities and Scotiabank are advising Plus Power’s strategic review, which launched earlier this week, the sources said. The sale process is expected to wrap up by the end of the first quarter.

Formed in 2018 and based in The Woodlands, Texas, Plus Power is considered one of the early project developers of lithium-ion battery storage projects in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, one of the three largest electric power grids in the US, the first source said.

Plus Power has operations or announced projects in 25 US states and Canada. To date, the company has announced the development of or constructed projects with 2.6 GW (7.25 GWh) of total power capacity, with battery systems ranging from one to four hours of power dispatch, according to its website.

PE in Africa

I grew up in Zimbabwe and worked as a journalist there for many years before moving to the US, so I’ve seen firsthand how the middle class has grown on the continent. I’ve been exploring how investors regard the investment opportunities in Africa.

Development Partners International (DPI) is a London-based private equity firm that invests in companies in a wide range of sectors throughout Africa. The firm cites the growing middle class as one factor that makes the continent attractive to investors.

Marc Stoneham, a partner at DPI, revealed that the firm generated more than $250 million in exits in the last 12 months. Part of this growth is pinned on the growing digitization, growing urbanization as well as the growth of the middle class in Africa.

Here’s an excerpt:

What makes Africa attractive for private equity investment?

We are driven to invest in the African continent for three reasons.

The first reason is the unique and compelling long-term trends. Africa is the only region in the world where there is sustained underlying demographic growth. By 2050, one of every four people in the world will be African, and, by the same time, 10 of the largest 20 cities globally will be in Africa. Urbanization there is taking place at one of the fastest rates in modern history; this is helping to create a growing mass market and investable opportunities in fast-growing companies that develop and sell a broad range of products and services.

Moreover, when we look at the long-term indicators we track – such as population growth, education and infrastructure – we see countries such as Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and Morocco hitting the sort of levels in the coming decade that the Asian Tiger countries [Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan] were hitting 20 to 30 years ago.

Secondly, Africa is home to a vast number of innovative, resilient and sustainably successful businesses that are positioned to cater to a fast-growing middle class. However, many remain undercapitalized and laden with potential. We want to provide these exciting companies with the capital they need to thrive.

Thirdly, the scale and diversity of the African continent rewards specialists with deep roots and a strong connection to the markets where they operate. It also rewards a pan-African player who can build and manage a portfolio according to evolving regional trends, accessing both top-down macro tailwinds and bottom-up value, with the capacity to be a practical, hands-on, value-added investor.

African private was started by the Development Finance Institutions. The private sector investment firms that followed, including DPI, have continued to focus on competitive returns while producing a positive impact, creating jobs and expanding economic opportunities. Private equity in Africa, we believe, is uniquely positioned to deliver on both fronts.

The interview was part of PE Hub’s ongoing series of interviews with PE thought leaders.

For more Q&As, see:

• Hamilton Lane’s Hartley Rogers: Private equity will separate into winners and losers

• Cambridge Associates’ Andrea Auerbach: Rate cuts in 2024 may break the transaction logjam and spur activity

• Vista’s Patrick Severson: Promising enterprise software sectors in 2024 include cybersecurity, energy transition, healthcare IT

• Blackstone’s Verdun Perry: ‘GPs are choosing to hold on to their best quality assets longer

On the move

This first week of 2024, PE Hub has noted a flurry of people move and promotions especially regarding partners and operating partners. These new hires might be a sign that private equity firms are arming themselves for a deal-heavy year.

Here are a few notable announcements:

• Behrman Capital promoted Calvert Thomas to partner and Kyle Grace to principal

• Permira has hired Jon Maschmeyer as a partner

• Cresta Fund Management has named Eric Leigh and Jim Mullin as operating partners

And for our ongoing PE personnel coverage, go to the People page on PE Hub.

That’s it for today. MK Flynn will be back with more on Monday.

Have a nice weekend,

Obey