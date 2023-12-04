Thoma Bravo exits cybersecurity firm Imperva

Based in France, Thales develops and manufactures electrical systems as well as devices and equipment for the aerospace, defense, transportation and security sectors

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal adviser to Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo has approximately $134 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023

Thoma Bravo has sold Imperva, a San Mateo, California-based cybersecurity company, to Thales. The deal puts Imperva at a valuation of about $3.6 billion.

“We are extremely proud of our accomplishments with Imperva and the platform we’ve built across both the application security and data security end markets,” said Chip Virnig, a partner at Thoma Bravo, in a statement. “By applying our deep sector expertise in cybersecurity and our operational practices, we worked with Pam and the Imperva team to strengthen Imperva’s unique capabilities across these two increasingly critical segments of cybersecurity. We look forward to following Imperva’s continued success with Thales.”

Based in France, Thales develops and manufactures electrical systems as well as devices and equipment for the aerospace, defense, transportation and security sectors.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal adviser to Thoma Bravo.

With offices in Chicago, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco, Thoma Bravo targets the software sector. The firm has approximately $134 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023.