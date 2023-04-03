Thoma Bravo portfolio companies UserTesting and UserZoom merge

San Francisco-based UserVesting is a provider of video-based human insight and UserZoom is a provider of UX insights.

Thoma Bravo portfolio companies UserTesting and UserZoom have merged. No financial terms were disclosed.

San Francisco-based UserVesting is a provider of video-based human insight and UserZoom is a provider of UX insights.

The newly combined company will operate as UserTesting and be led by the current UserTesting CEO Andy MacMillan and a combined executive team.

Earlier this year, Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners closed its take-private buyout of UserTesting. Thoma Bravo acquired majority control of UserZoom in April 2022.

“Over the past 15 years, our two companies have shaped the world of UX research and design. By bringing together the two leaders in the space, we will be able to innovate faster, and bring more value to our customers–helping everyone in an organization better understand what it’s like to be a customer,” said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting, in a statement. “Our customers will immediately benefit from the enhanced strengths and efficiencies that integrating these two platforms will provide–and we look forward to continuing to help them transform the way they connect with their customers and build digital products and experiences.”

According to the news release on the merger, “more than 100 companies use both UserTesting and UserZoom today and “the combined company now serves 75 of the Fortune 100 companies.”

Thoma Bravo targets the software and technology sectors.