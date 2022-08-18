Thoma Bravo recruits Devor as partner

Devor previously served as a managing director at Insight Partners where he focused on enterprise software investments

He began his career as an analyst at Morgan Stanley

Thoma Bravo has more than $114 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022

Thoma Bravo has named Ross Devor as a partner.

Based in Miami, he will co-lead Thoma Bravo’s growth equity strategy, which focuses on minority investments in industry-leading software and technology companies.

Devor first joined Bravo in 2009 and served as a key member of the investment team for more than four years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ross back to Thoma Bravo as we continue to scale our growth investment platform and capitalize on opportunities to help companies maximize their growth potential at an earlier stage,” said Orlando Bravo, a founder and managing partner at Thoma Bravo, in a statement. “Ross’s deep expertise in enterprise software investing will be an asset in helping us expand our market reach.”

Devor previously served as a managing director at Insight Partners where he focused on enterprise software investments. He began his career as an analyst at Morgan Stanley. Devor holds a BA in economics from Northwestern University.

Thoma Bravo has more than $114 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 380 companies representing over $190 billion in enterprise value.