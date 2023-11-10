Thoma Bravo takes NextGen Healthcare private for $1.8bn

According to terms of the deal, NextGen Healthcare shareholders will receive $23.95 per share in cash.

As a result of the closing, NextGen Healthcare has stopped trading on the NASDAQ

Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisor to NextGen Healthcare while William Blair acted as financial advisor to Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo invests in software and technology

Thoma Bravo has completed its take-private buyout of NextGen Healthcare, an Atlanta-based healthcare software firm, for $1.8 billion.

“NextGen Healthcare’s client-centric suite of solutions help solve some of the most critical problems facing ambulatory healthcare providers of all sizes across the country,” said A.J. Rohde, a senior partner at Thoma Bravo in a statement. “Together with David and his team, we look forward to driving accelerated growth and product innovation to even better serve the healthcare industry – from provider to patient.”

NextGen Healthcare serves more than 100,000 ambulatory healthcare providers who care for more than 65 million patients in the U.S.

Thoma Bravo invests in software and technology. The firm has more than $131 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023.