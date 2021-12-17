Thoma Bravo to buy Bottomline Technologies for $2.6bn

Thoma Bravo has agreed to acquire Bottomline Technologies for about $2.6 billion. According to the terms of the deal, Bottomline shareholders will receive $57 per share in cash. Bottomline is a provider of business payment solutions.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. , Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bottomline Technologies (Nasdaq: EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, in an all-cash transaction that values Bottomline at approximately $2.6 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Bottomline will become a privately held company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bottomline shareholders will receive $57.00 per share in cash, which represents a premium of approximately 42% to Bottomline’s unaffected closing stock price on October 19, 2021, the last full trading day prior to the announcement of the formation of the Bottomline Board of Directors’ Strategy Committee, and a premium of approximately 41% to Bottomline’s 30-day volume weighted average price as of October 19, 2021.

“This transaction is an exciting next chapter for our company, our customers and our employees, and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Bottomline team,” said Rob Eberle, CEO of Bottomline. “We have been executing against our strategy of establishing competitive advantage with a product set designed to transform business payments for companies and financial institutions around the world. Our partnership with Thoma Bravo will provide additional resources and greater flexibility to build on our leadership position, invest in continued innovation and accelerate go-to-market efforts to deliver increased value to customers. Additionally, the transaction will allow Bottomline to benefit from the operating capabilities, capital resources and sector expertise of one of the most experienced and successful software and financial technology investors.”

“We are confident that Thoma Bravo is the ideal partner for Bottomline given its strong track record of investment in the technology industry and its deep appreciation for Bottomline’s people, products and future growth opportunities,” said Joe Mullen, Chairman of the Bottomline Board. “The Bottomline Board of Directors regularly evaluates opportunities to enhance shareholder value. Following a thorough process to review strategic alternatives, we are confident that this transaction with Thoma Bravo provides a compelling opportunity to deliver immediate and certain cash value at a meaningful premium to Bottomline shareholders, as well as significant long-term benefits for customers, channel partners and employees.”

“As the digital transformation of business accelerates, we see tremendous opportunity for Bottomline to continue capitalizing on its unique position, particularly in the large and growing B2B payments market, and successfully delivering its diverse portfolio of products that intelligently digitize the way businesses pay and get paid,” said Holden Spaht, a managing partner at Thoma Bravo. “Bottomline is well positioned in exciting and dynamic markets and we look forward to applying our operational and investment expertise in software and financial technology to support Bottomline in its next phase of growth.”

Brian Jaffee, a principal at Thoma Bravo added, “We’ve been tracking Bottomline as part of our broader financial technology effort for many years and are excited to work closely with the company to continue building on its strong track record of consistent innovation and growth. We look forward to partnering with Bottomline’s highly-experienced management team to support their vision for continued growth and unwavering focus on delighting customers.”

Transaction Details

Thoma Bravo has entered into voting agreements with Bottomline’s directors (including its chief executive officer) and Clearfield Capital Management. Under these agreements, which represent approximately 4% of Bottomline’s outstanding shares, the applicable shareholders have agreed to vote in favor of the transaction, and against any competitive transaction, subject to certain terms and conditions.

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the Bottomline Board of Directors, is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2022 subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Bottomline shareholders, receipt of approval under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 and approval from the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. Upon completion of the transaction, Bottomline’s common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

Advisors

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Bottomline and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP are serving as legal advisors to Bottomline. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor and BofA Securities, Inc. is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Thoma Bravo.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (Nasdaq: EPAY) makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.