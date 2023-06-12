Thoma Bravo to sell Adenza to Nasdaq for $10.5bn

Based in London and New York, Adenza is a provider of risk management and regulatory software to the financial services industry.

Nasdaq is a tech company serving the global financial system

When the deal closes, Holden Spaht, a managing partner at Thoma Bravo, is expected to be appointed to Nasdaq’s board of directors

The transaction is expected to close within six to nine months

Thoma Bravo has agreed to sell Adenza to Nasdaq Inc for $10.5 billion.

“When we combined AxiomSL and Calypso almost two years ago under Didier Bouillard’s leadership, we had a vision to create a truly unique software franchise that could help financial institutions across the globe manage their most complex trading, risk, and regulatory reporting requirements,” said Holden Spaht, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. “This acquisition is a clear validation of that strategy, and as part of Nasdaq, Adenza will be in a stronger position to build on its impressive momentum and serve an even larger global client base.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are serving as financial advisors to Nasdaq, with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC serving as lead advisor. Bridge financing for the transaction has been provided by Goldman Sachs Bank USA and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal advisor to Nasdaq. Qatalyst Partners LP is serving as lead financial advisor to Thoma Bravo and Adenza, along with Barclays, Citi, Evercore, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Jefferies LLC, and Piper Sandler. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to Thoma Bravo and Adenza.

Thoma Bravo has more than $127 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. The firm invests in the software and technology sectors.