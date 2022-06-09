Thompson Street-backed Made4net acquires Zethcon in supply chain deal

"The combination of Zethcon and Made4net creates a world-class WMS software provider," said Tom St. Geme of Thompson Street.

Private equity firms are increasingly investing in software that helps companies improve supply chain issues

Made4net and Zethcon both develop warehouse management system software

The two companies will pool resources to enhance innovation within the supply chain management sector

Made4net, a Teaneck, New Jersey developer of supply chain execution and warehouse management system (WMS) software, has purchased Zethcon, a Lombard, Illinois WMS deveoper. Made4net is a portfolio company of Thompson Street Capital Partners, a St. Louis private equity firm.

For nearly 20 years, Zethcon’s flagship product, Synapse WMS, has helped customers improve the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of their warehouse operations, according to the company. The Synapse platform offers real-time inventory visibility, extensive ecommerce and order management capabilities.

“This partnership with Made4net allows for our leadership, culture, and customer focus to continue on their same trajectory, while now leveraging the resources that come with a larger company and experienced private equity firm,” said Chris Oechsel, president and CEO of Zethcon.

