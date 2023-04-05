Thomson Reuters to return $2.2bn of LSEG proceeds to shareholders

Thomson Reuters plans to use the gross proceeds related to dispositions of shares in LSEG co-owned with Blackstone

Thomson Reuters said it has finalized the planned use of about $2.3 billion of gross proceeds related to dispositions of shares in London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) co-owned by the company and US private equity firm Blackstone.

As disclosed in February, the company plans to use the gross proceeds to provide returns to shareholders. Around $2.2 billion will be returned through a return of capital transaction consisting of a cash distribution of $4.67 per common share and a share consolidation, according to a statement.

The share consolidation ratio will be based on the volume weighed average trading price of the common shares on the New York Stock Exchange for the five trading days prior to the return of capital becoming effective.

In 2021, LSEG acquired Refinitiv, a London, UK-based provider of financial markets data and infrastructure, from Blackstone, Thomson Reuters and other investors, including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and GIC. The all-share deal valued Refinitiv at $27 billion.

Headquartered in Toronto, Thomson Reuters is a provider of business information services.

LSEG is a financial markets infrastructure and data company.