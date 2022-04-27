Thoughtworks acquires CBGF-backed Connected

Thoughtworks has acquired Connected, a Toronto-based end-to-end, product development service company. No financial terms were disclosed. Connected last year secured a minority equity investment from Canadian Business Growth Fund. Based in Chicago, Thoughtworks is a technology consultancy.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, today announced its acquisition of privately-held, Canadian-based Connected, an end-to-end, product development service firm that partners with their clients to discover and deliver products. Together with Connected, Thoughtworks will advance its capabilities in solving business problems through product-led design processes, from defining the strategy to discovery and delivery.

Founded in 2014, Connected was established with the aim to help ambitious companies build impactful software-powered products. Today, Connected has over 165 employees based primarily in Toronto, Canada and covering a broad spectrum of technologies across the entire software product development lifecycle. The Connected team of engineers, human-centered designers and product strategists have applied its product-thinking approach to discover and create product experiences at over 50 global organizations where they have quickly built a reputation as a go-to-leader in “0 to 1” new product development services.

Product development is hard; Connected helps clients bring clarity and speed to their ambitious product goals with the Product Thinking Playbook.

“Creating compelling digital experiences and products is crucial to successfully captivating customers and ultimately, driving brand equity and revenue growth,” said Guo Xiao, president and chief executive officer, Thoughtworks. “With the strong alignment in our diverse and cultivating cultures, I am excited about the tremendous opportunity Thoughtworks and Connected have to empower our clients to embrace digital and deliver extraordinary impact across the enterprise.”

The acquisition will see Connected augment and enhance the Thoughtworks customer experience, product and design (CXPD) service line in North America. The addition of Connected significantly expands Thoughtworks’ Canadian footprint with an especially strong presence in Toronto; one of North America’s fastest growing technology talent markets and one in which we expect to invest further. Connected’s entire team will join Thoughtworks, including Mike Stern, chief executive officer and co-founder, and Tammy Chiasson, its president. Both will play key roles with Ms. Chiasson also being named managing director for Thoughtworks Canada and reporting to Chris Murphy, chief executive officer, Thoughtworks North America.

“We are thrilled to join the Thoughtworks team to continue our common goal of connecting strategy, design and execution, using cross-functional teams to develop better products that deliver exceptional value to our clients,” said Tammy Chiasson, president of Connected. “Teaming up with Thoughtworks gives us an amazing opportunity to apply our product thinking approach and expertise at an outstanding scale. We look forward to continuing our deep integration and seamless work with clients that have enabled us to drive long-standing partnerships with our world-class clients.”

Financial details are not being disclosed.

Connected is an end-to-end product strategy and development services company based in Toronto. We partner with the world’s leading organizations to build software-powered products at speed and scale. Our uniquely integrated, cross-disciplinary team of engineers, strategists, researchers and designers employ the Product-Thinking approach across the entire product development lifecycle.

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 10,000+ people strong across 49 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.