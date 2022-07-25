Three Pillars appoints Goyal as president and CEO

Three Pillars co-founder Josh Welch, who had previously served as CEO, will transition from the role to serve as chief operating officer

As CEO, Goyal will oversee investment strategy and operations for Three Pillars and its portfolio of approximately 3,000 units, as well as the firm’s property management arm, Greenline Apartment Management

Three Pillars currently has over $500 million worth of assets under management

Three Pillars Capital Group has named Gautam Goyal as president and CEO. Goyal is a co-founder and managing principal.

Three Pillars co-founder Josh Welch, who had previously served as CEO, will transition from the role to serve as chief operating officer.

As CEO, Goyal will oversee high-level investment strategy and operations for Three Pillars and its portfolio of approximately 3,000 units, as well as the firm’s property management arm, Greenline Apartment Management. The firm has completed more than $500 million in transactions since its founding in 2017, spanning both the Texas and Oklahoma markets.

“Three Pillars has seen immense growth over the last four years, building a significant portfolio and a track record of successful transactions that has established us as a force in the multifamily market,” said Goyal, in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside Josh in our respective roles to expand our platform and continue to deliver quality multifamily product and consistent returns for our investment partners.”

In his new role as COO, Welch will focus more squarely on investor relations and capital raising to further drive Three Pillars’ growth. Welch has previously held multiple positions managing institutional portfolios across the U.S. including CEO of Wolverine Realty and senior portfolio manager and lead quantitative developer for Tesseract Asset Management, LLC.

Prior to founding Three Pillars, Goyal worked at a hedge fund as an energy trader trading natural gas and crude oil. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from the University of Houston.

Based in Houston, Three Pillars invests in multifamily communities. Founded in 2017, the firm currently has over $500 million worth of assets under management.