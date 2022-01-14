Thrive Capital appoints Nohria as partner and exec chair

Thrive Capital has named Nitin Nohria as partner and executive chairman. In 2020, Nohria stepped down as Dead of Harvard Business School after ten years.

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK, January 14, 2022 – Thrive Capital, a leading investment firm that builds and invests in internet, software, and technology-enabled companies, today announced that Nitin Nohria has joined the firm as Partner and Executive Chairman. Nohria stepped down as Dean of Harvard Business School in 2020 after ten years of service.

Nohria will be deeply involved in every aspect of Thrive Capital’s operations, portfolio, investments, and will guide the firm’s thinking on its evolving priorities. He will work with Thrive’s leadership to build out teams, advise on company strategy, work directly with portfolio company founders as they grow their businesses, and support Thrive’s mission to be the most meaningful partner to the most meaningful technology companies.

“We truly consider it an honor to announce that Nitin is joining the firm in a newly-created role as Executive Chairman and Partner,” said Joshua Kushner, founder and managing partner at Thrive Capital. “Nitin has been a mentor of mine for the last decade and I have greatly benefited from his guidance throughout my entrepreneurial journey.”

Over his career, Nohria established himself as one of the world’s most influential thinkers and educators on leadership. As Dean from 2010-2020, he guided Harvard Business School into its second century and was widely recognized for his innovative initiatives and entrepreneurial leadership. He has long been a trusted advisor to the leaders of entrepreneurial businesses, large multinational companies, healthcare organizations, and non-profits. He currently serves on the boards of Massachusetts General Hospital, Bridgespan Group, and Rakuten Medical, and as a strategic advisor to the Anheuser-Busch Inbev board.

“Thrive Capital has become a leading venture capital firm in its first decade, investing in exceptional founders and helping them build category-defining companies. I see my role as enabling Thrive’s continued growth and advancing its aspiration of being one of the most admired and impactful investment firms,” said Nohria. “I am grateful that my role will also allow me to continue to be a thought leader and an advisor, mentor, and teacher to the Thrive team and their portfolio companies.”

“Nitin’s brilliance is that his wisdom is always shared with humility and kindness. Very few with his accomplishments have such an enduring desire to both teach and learn,” continued Kushner. “Thrive has benefited tremendously from Nitin’s involvement as an advisor over the last year and we are grateful for the contributions that he has made. His leadership and insatiable curiosity have already made Thrive better, and we are excited to see how we will grow from his leadership and increased presence.”

Nohria joined the Harvard Business School faculty in 1988. His intellectual interests center on leadership, entrepreneurship, and the factors that drive individual and organizational performance. He is co-author or co-editor of 16 books and over 100 journal articles and cases. Nohria received his Ph.D. in Management from the Sloan School of Management, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a B. Tech. in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (which honored him as a Distinguished Alumnus).

He has also received honorary doctorates from INCAE (Costa-Rica) and IPADE (Mexico).

Thrive Capital is a leading investment firm that builds and invests in internet, software, and technology-enabled companies. The firm manages approximately $12BN in assets across multiple funds. Investments include Stripe, Airtable, Affirm, Robinhood, Benchling, GitHub, Slack, Gong, Skims, Fanatics and Ramp.