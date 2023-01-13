Thurston Group-backed ARC Health acquires mental health care group Lilac Center

The Lilac Center was founded in 2000 by Amy Tibbitts and Tony Tibbitts.

ARC Health, which is backed by Thurston Group, has acquired The Lilac Center, a mental health care provider group with four locations in Kansas and Missouri. No financial terms were disclosed.

ARC Health CEO Vince Morra said the addition of the Lilac Center and their focus on DBT “fills a need by providing additional resources and another path for individuals and families suffering with mental illness. Amy and Tony are great additions to the team.”

Formed in 2021, ARC Health is a group of mental healthcare practices. The group has practices, psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists in Connecticut, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. The addition of the Lilac Center adds Kansas and Missouri to the list.

Chicago-based Thurston Group invests in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Over its 37-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4 billion of invested capital.